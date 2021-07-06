New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India saw a single-day rise of 39,796 new Covid infections, which took the tally of cases to 3,05,85,229, while the death toll climbed to 4,02,728 with 723 more fatalities, the lowest in around 88 days. The active cases have further declined to 4,82,071 and comprise 1.58 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid recovery rate has improved to 97.11 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.61 per cent. It has been less than five per cent for 28 consecutive days. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily cases for 53 consecutive days, it said, adding that the number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 2,97,00,430. The case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the Live Updates of July 6:

8:50 am: COVID19 | India reports 34,703 new cases in the last 24 hours; lowest in 111 days. Active cases decline to 4,64,357. The recovery rate rises to 97.17%

8:38 am: Bar & restaurants in Goa reopened with 50% seating capacity yesterday after nearly 2 months "It's a good decision to allow us to operate businesses... We're following all guidelines issued by Govt. Only two people are allowed to sit at a table," a restaurant owner said

8:25 am: From tomorrow, Germany is removing the entry ban and easing travel rules for five countries where Delta variant is widespread, including India: Walter J Lindner, German Ambassador to India

7:52 am: A recent study by ICMR reveals that breakthrough cases & COVID19 recovered individuals who've received one or both doses of vaccine have relatively higher protection against Delta variant in comparison to the participants who were administered either one or two doses of Covishield

7:45 am: Airports Authority of India (AAI) Employees Joint Forum Association and Unions will launch a nationwide protest on 6th July against AAI Management regarding the reduction in allowances of employees in view of COVID-19.

7:34 am: Kerala: Dhobi Khana (public laundry) workers in Kochi's Veli struggle to make a living due to COVID. "Due to absence of tourists in hotels, we're not getting work regularly. In last 41 years, I have never had such experience before," says a worker AS Jayaprakash

7:26 am: Gujarat | Sputnik V vaccine administered for the first time at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad. "It has been a long wait for Sputnik V because I was more inclined towards this. I'm glad to be the first here to take the jab," said beneficiary Ashish

7:15 am: Noida | People throng District Hospital, Sector-30 to take vaccine jab, defying social distancing norms. For last 2 days, we were getting less dosses. Today, we got 3000 vaccines. Our staff is their to aware people to follow COVID norms. We also made a new centre: CMS

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan