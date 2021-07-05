LIVE Coronavirus News Updates: Centre has decided to open two additional labs in Hyderabad and Pune to increase COVID-19 vaccine testing. The labs would held the Centre to "facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With a reduction in daily COVID-19 cases, most of the states and union territories (UTs) in India have started the process of unlock, giving relaxations and allowing non-essential activities to resume. From Monday, the restrictions will be relaxed further in states like Delhi, Karnataka and Haryana in an indication that things are returning to normal.

However, experts have warned against laxity, saying people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 behaviour. Amid this, the Centre has decided to open two additional labs in Hyderabad and Pune to increase COVID-19 vaccine testing. The labs would held the Centre to "facilitate expedited testing and the pre-release certification of vaccines".

Here are the LIVE Updates from the coronavirus pandemic:

12:21 pm: Due to COVID, several functionaries are affected, same is with MPSC exams. Due to pandemic, EC couldn't hold a by-election and a CM had to leave his office. Still I'd say that Swapnil (an MPSC aspirant who died by suicide) shouldn't have taken such extreme step, says Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

We discussed this in cabinet meet yesterday. We'll meet GAD (General Admn Department) today and we'll take immediate steps. We'll also look into aspects of helping Swapnil Lonkar's family. We'll try to make such atmosphere that no Swapnil will be forced to take such step, he added.

11:58 am: BREAKING: Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market closed for flouting COVID norms. The market will remain closed until further orders. Lajpat Nagar Market Traders Association asked to show cause why action should not be taken against them for violating COVID norms, says DDMA

10:23 am: Stadiums, sports complexes reopen with no spectators in Delhi.

9:49 am: Just In: India reports 39,796 new COVID-19 cases, 42,352 recoveries, and 723 deaths in the last 24 hours, says the Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 3,05,85,229

Total recoveries: 2,97,00,430

Active cases: 4,82,071

Death toll: 4,02,728

Total Vaccination: 35,28,92,046

9:05 am: 41,97,77,457 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 4 July 2021. Of these, 15,22,504 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

8:51 am: Places of worship including temples, mosques, churches, gurudwaras, and other religious places are allowed to open only for darshan or prayers, strictly in adherence with COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. No seva or offering or other activities permitted, says Karnataka government.

8:27 am: Just In: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the CoWIN Global Conclave today at 3 pm. Through this event, India will offering CoWIN as a "digital means for other countries to run their COVID-19 vaccination drives".

8:00 pm: Covieshield will not be available at any vaccination centre under the jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation on July 5. However, Covaxin will be available at 6 centers (200 doses each), says Pune Mayor.

7:55 am: Mizoram reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total cases to 21,337 in the state. Active cases are at 3,581 and death toll is at 95, says state health department.

7:35 am: From Monday, stadiums and sports complexes would be allowed to reopen in Delhi without spectators. The is the sixth phase of unlock in the national capital.

