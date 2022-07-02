COVID-19: India Records 17,000 Cases Again But Maharashtra, Delhi See Slight Decline

India on Saturday reported more than 17,000 (17,092) new COVID-19 cases again with the daily positivity rate rising to 4.14 per cent, pushing the country's active caseload to 1.09 lakh, said the Union Health Ministry.

The death count also increased 5,25,168 with 29 new fatalities. However, the mortality rate continued to stay at 1.21 per cent, which is the lowest in the world, the ministry said while adding that 4.28 crore patients have recovered from the infection.

Although India reported over 17,000 COVID-19 cases again, Maharashtra and Delhi - the two worst-hit states in the country - reported a decline in fresh infections. While Maharashtra recorded 3,249 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths, Delhi reported 813 new infections and three fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra and Delhi currently have 23,996 and 3,703 COVID-19 cases, respectively, as per the Union Health Ministry.

However, West Bengal continued to report a spike in cases. As per the state health department, 1,739 new cases were reported on Friday that pushed West Bengal's total caseload and active tally to 20.31 lakh and 8,277, respectively.

Kolkata and North 24 Parganas were the top contributors with 673 and 441 new cases, respectively. The death toll, however, remained at 21,219, the state health department said.

Tamil Nadu also continued to witness a spike in cases, reporting 2,385 new cases that pushed its total caseload and active tally to 34.77 lakh and 12,158, respectively.

According to the state health department, Chennai accounted for most of the new cases with 1,025 followed by Chengalpattu 369, Tiruvallur 121 and Coimbatore 118 while the remaining were spread across other districts. Dharmapuri, Karur, and Ramanathapuram saw the least with 3 each.

However, just like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu reported no new COVID-19 fatality and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,026.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Odisha reported 129, 127, 632, 462, 94, 60 and 204 new coronavirus respectively, as per their respective state health departments.