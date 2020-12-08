Coronavirus Vaccine: Over the weekend, two vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc and Astra Zeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine have sought DCGI's approval for emergency-use authorisation in India.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant step, the government on Tuesday said that the at least 3 COVID-19 vaccine candidates are under active consideration of Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) and early license to all of them or any of them is likely to be possible in the coming weeks.

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, during Press Briefing, said, "Six vaccines, including Astra Zeneca's Covidshield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, are in trial stages".

Over the weekend, two vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc and Astra Zeneca's COVISHIELD vaccine have sought DCGI's approval for emergency-use authorisation in India. The Health Ministry said that India's Bharat Biotech has also asked for the emergency-use authorisation for its Covaxin vaccine from the drug controller.

"Bharat Biotech had sought emergency-use authorization from India's drug regulator for its COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer and Astra Zeneca have already applied for emergency-use authorisation in India," he added.

“Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech have applied to Emergency Use Approval. PM Modi has interacted with all vaccine manufactures and scientists. 6 vaccine candidates in clinical trial stage in India,” the health ministry said.

Earlier on Sunday, Pfizer sought for an emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India. "The firm has submitted the EUA application in Form CT-18 for grant of permission to import and market Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine BNT162b2 in the country," news agency PTI quoted a source as saying.

The Pfizer, along with German pharmaceutical firm BioNTech, has developed its vaccine against the deadly coronavirus. The company claims that the vaccine offers 95 per cent protection against COVID-19 and is safe for roll-out.

Earlier yesterday, Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune also applied to the DCGI seeking emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covishield' in India. In its application, the firm has stated that Covishield is "highly efficacious against symptomatic and most importantly against severe COVID-19 infections".

Meanwhile, The Centre has said that India will get its first COVID-19 vaccine in 'few weeks' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted that the government is already discussing vaccine's price in the country.

The government has also identified 3 crore people including healthcare workers, policemen, and citizens above the age of 50, who would be administered a vaccine on a priority basis. India has recorded 97 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus - the second highest in the world - and more than 140,000 people have died of COVID-19.

Posted By: Talib Khan