New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government has asked social media companies to immediately remove any content from their platform that uses or refers to the term ‘Indian variant' of coronavirus, to curb misinformation around COVID-19, sources said Friday. According to sources, the IT Ministry has written to all social media platforms asserting that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not associated the term "Indian Variant" with the B.1.617 variant of the coronavirus in any of its reports. The sources said that a notice has been issued in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which states that a false statement is being circulated online that implies that an "Indian variant" of coronavirus is spreading across countries.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 22:

7:45 am: Delhi University's Mata Sundri College for Women has lost two faculty members to Covid-19 within a span of five days, its principal Harpreet Kaur said Friday.

7:29 am: Maharashtra | A 28-year-old has been arrested from Jogeshwari West, by Crime Branch unit 9, for hoarding 25 oxygen cylinders and 12 oxygen kits for black marketing. Search underway for another accused. Case registered at Oshiwara Police Station: Mumbai Police

7:23 am: Fungus grows in cramped & humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house & wash your masks daily: Medical Director Dr Suresh Kumar, LNJP Hospital, Delhi

7:15 am: White fungus (Aspergillosis) is not as dangerous as black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. Don't take steroids to treat #COVID19 without consulting your doctor: Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi

7:07 am: "A 53-year-old diabetic woman, first confirmed case of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in Agra, has been admitted to Sarojini Naidu Medical College. 5 more suspected patients of fungal infection are under treatment," said District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh y'day

