New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday through video conference and will review the working of COVID and non-COVID hospitals. A PMO release said that the Prime Minister will review the working of various COVID hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 21:

10:15 am: Chief Secretary of Haryana issues an order to safeguard telecom infrastructure and other related assets in districts and take strict, coercive and immediate action against any miscreant spreading such misleading rumours

10:00 am: Union Health Ministry lists some of innovations & best practices shared by the Districts with PM Modi during interaction on 18th & 20th May with States, District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners on Public Response to COVID Management

9:45 am: 32,44,17,870 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 20th May 2021. Of these, 20,61,683 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:30 am: Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to States/UTs to take immediate steps for the protection of vulnerable sections of society including women, senior citizens, particularly children who have been orphaned due to #COVID19

9:15 am: India reports 2,59,591 new #COVID19 cases, 3,57,295 discharges & 4,209 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,60,31,991 Total discharges: 2,27,12,735 Death toll: 2,91,331 Active cases: 30,27,925 Total vaccination: 19,18,79,503

9:00 am: Uttarakhand | A bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan & Justice Alok Verma of Uttarakhand HC reprimanded the state government, for giving permission first to Kumbh Mela, and now to Chardham, and asked to "go and see what is happening".

8:45 am: Tamil Nadu: Priests offer special prayer to 'Corona Devi' in a temple in Coimbatore to contain the spread of #COVID19 "We are continuously praying to 'Corona Devi' to show mercy on us and help us get rid of this virus," said Temple Priest

7:31 am: Karnataka | Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched 24*7 auto ambulance service for COVID patients. "Sometimes ambulances don't reach on time, with our free service people can get instant help. Three autos to ply in noon & two at night," said Commissioner Snehal Lokhande

7:22 am: In Odisha's Mayurbhanj, police buried 2 COVID bodies after family refused to touch them due to fear. "Families of Manoranjan Behera & Renuwala Khatua refused to perform their last rites. We took them from their houses & buried them ritually", Inspector-in-charge of Khunta PS said

7:10 am: Madhya Pradesh | Nearly 55% people under the 45+age group are vaccinated in Badera Bharas village. "Vaccination response wasn't good in Gwalior when it began, so we took it to villages & it worked well. As of now, we have very less COVID cases here," CEO & Addtl Collector said

