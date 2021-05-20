New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a meeting with district magistrates of 10 states with a high Covid-19 caseload to review the situation. During the meeting, the 54 district magistrates are expected to apprise the Prime Minister on the ground management of the infection in their respective states. The chief ministers of these states including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will also join the interaction.

The Chief Secretary, health secretary along DM's of nine districts will also be participating in the meeting virtually. This is the second meeting PM Modi will hold with the district officials on the Covid-19 situation. The first meeting took place on May 18, when PM Modi held a virtual meeting with 46 district magistrates from nine states.

Here are the LIVE Updates of May 20:

11:30 am: India’s daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the seventh consecutive day. 3,69,077 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. National recovery rate has grown further to touch 86.74%: Union Health Ministry

11:10 am: Even one infected person showing no symptoms can release enough droplets to create a “viral load” that can infect many others: Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI

10:55 am: Droplets fall within 2 meters from an infected person: Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI

10:36 am: PM Modi will interact with the DMs and field officials of 10 States-Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh today.

10:20 am: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokriyal Nishank will hold a virtual meeting with directors of IITs, NITs, IISER & IISCs today on COVID19 management, online learning and latest status of implementation of the NEP 2020

10:10 am: Our sampling was almost above 35,000 (on May 18). The Covid testing rate at present is double the national average in the state: Uttarakhand Health Secy Dr Amit Negi said yesterday

10:00 am: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will participate in a meeting called by PM Modi today. Chief Secretary, Health Secretary along with DM's of nine districts will also be participating in the meeting virtually.

9:55 am: The advisory highlights the important role well-ventilated spaces play in diluting the viral load of infected air in poorly ventilated houses, offices etc. Ventilation can decrease the risk of transmission from one infected person to the other.

9:50 am: Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to GoI issued a guideline to “Stop the Transmission, Crush the Pandemic - Masks, distance, sanitation and ventilation to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 virus”

9:45 am: 32,23,56,187 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 19th May 2021. Of these, 20,55,010 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:30 am: India reports 2,76,070 new #COVID19 cases, 3,69,077 discharges & 3,874 deaths in last 24 hrs, as per Health Ministry. Total cases: 2,57,72,400 Total discharges: 2,23,55,440 Death toll: 2,87,122 Active cases: 31,29,878 Total vaccination: 18,70,09,792

9:10 am: Fungal infection Mucormycosis is declared as notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897: Govt of Telangana

9:00 am: Kerala: Security personnel deployed check vehicular pass in Thiruvananthapuram, in wake of triple lockdown imposed in 4 districts of the state

8:45 am: "He made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment," tweets PM Modi on the demise of Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia

8:30 am: Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Jagannath Pahadia passed away due to #COVID19. "I'm very shocked by his demise. He served the country as Governor & union minister too & he was among one of the veteran leaders in the country," tweeted Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

7:45 am: Ladakh reported 134 new #COVID19 cases and one death on Wednesday, taking total cases to 1,589.

7:32 am: Mizoram reported 192 new positive cases on Wednesday; total active cases at 2,143, total cases at 9,444 and total deaths at 30.

7:25 am: In this regard, POFMA Office has to issue general correction directions to Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines Pte Ltd. All of them are required to carry the correction notice to all end-users in Singapore: Ministry of Health (MoH), Singapore

7:13 am: Existence & spread of the B.1.617.2 variant within India predates detection of the variant in Singapore, and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as 5 May 2021: Singapore MoH stated in corrections & clarifications section on its website

7:00 am: In view of a false statement over new COVID variant originating in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India, office of Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act(POFMA) is directed to issue correction directions to social media platforms: Ministry of Health, Singapore

