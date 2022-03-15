New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after announcing COVID-19 inoculation for children in the age group of 12-14 years, which will begin from Wednesday, the Centre on Tuesday said that only the Corbevax vaccine would be used to inoculate the beneficiaries of the age group 12-13 and 13-14 years. Expanding the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya yesterday announced the COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years.

In a letter to the Cheif Secretaries of all the states, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that the precautionary dose can now be provided to 60 plus and above and prioritisation of the precautionary dose would be based on completion of 9 months from the date of 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine. "Vaccination of precaution dose should be with the same vaccine with which primary vaccination was done", Bhushan said in his letter.

This came after the Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies on Monday decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010 i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of the population from March 16, 2022. As per the government, around 7.11 crore children will be vaccinated under the new age group.

The Government has also decided that the condition of comorbidity for COVID19 precaution dose for population over 60 years of age will be removed forthwith. "Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for precautionary doses of COVID19 vaccine," the ministry said. The population above 14 years of age is already being inoculated under the ongoing COVID vaccination program.

Here's how kids aged 12-14 years can register for vaccination and elder citizens for precautionary doses:

1. Open the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in

2. Click on the “Register/Sign In” tab to register for the Covid-19 vaccination

3. If you are already a registered member on the portal then use your credentials to log in otherwise register to create a fresh account.

4. For children, you will be asked to upload certain documents like the Aadhaar card, PAN card, etc. If they don't have it children can also use their school id cards to register.

5. As for elderly people, their eligibility will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system.

6. The verification for the elderly will be done preferably using Aadhaar.

7. Apart from that, they can also use a passport, driving license, PAN Card, Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR, or pension documents with photographs.

8. Then an OTP will be sent to your number. You will be required to verify.

9. After the verification is done you can book a slot. For that enter your location, Pincode, etc and tap/click on Book appointment.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan