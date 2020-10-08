Several BJP leaders, including state vice-president Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, were reportedly injured during the clashes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Clashes broke out between the BJP workers and WB Police after saffron party workers tried to breakthrough the barricading placed outside the Bengal Secretariate Nabanna on Thursday. The BJP workers had gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation and began marching towards the state secretariat to protest against the worsening law and order situation in the state.

Visuals posted by news agency ANI, showed police personnel resorting to lathi-charge and using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the protesting BJP activists at Santragachi in Howrah district. Several BJP leaders, including state vice-president Raju Banerjee and MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, were reportedly injured during the clashes.

#WATCH Howrah: BJP workers try to break police barricade put in place to stop the Party's 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killing of party workers in the state; police use tear gas to bring the situation under control.#WestBengal

West Bengal: Police use water cannon & lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers during a protest at Hastings in Kolkata.



BJP has launched a state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation march today to protest against the alleged killing of its party workers.

"All workers are wearing masks. Are rules only for us? Mamata Ji holds demonstrations with thousands, & we're being taught lessons of social distancing. Do the same rules not apply to her?", Kailash Vijayvargiya, BJP, said on the question of party workers without masks at 'Chalo Nabanna' protest.

"We are protesting democratically, but Mamata Ji has tried to turn our peaceful demonstration into a violent protest. Goons along with police pelted stones at us", the BJP leader added.

Another Bengal BJP leader Locket Chatterjee also alleged stone-pelting on them during the Nabnna Chalo agitation. "Police is lathi charging our people...Stone-pelting being done from Khidirpur side. Can't the police see that?", she said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress government in the state on Wednesday denied permission to the programme citing the Pandemic Act and stating that democratic rallies within "permissible parameters" of only 100 participants will be allowed. The state government has also announced that Nabanna will be closed for two days from October 8 for "sanitisation".

West Bengal: BJP workers set ablaze tires in Howrah during party's state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the alleged killings of its workers. pic.twitter.com/CxWNZ7NayL — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Thursday gathered for state-wide 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation against the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government. BJP workers, who have gathered outside the BJP's state headquarter in Kolkata in large numbers for the 'Nabanna Chalo' agitation, raised anti-government slogans.

On October 2, after his meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, and National party president JP Nadda in Delhi, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh had told ANI that the state unit of the party will organise a huge protest on October 8 regarding the corrupt and goon politics of the West Bengal government.

