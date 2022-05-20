New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court-appointed commission said four gang-rape and murder accused, including three minors, who were killed in a police encounter in Hyderabad, were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death. The commission recommended that all 10 police officers should be tried for murder.

"In our considered opinion, the accused were deliberately fired upon with an intent to cause their death and with the knowledge that the firing would invariably result in the death of the deceased suspect", the commission's report said.

Following the submission of the report, the top court ordered sharing of the sealed cover report and transferred the matter to the Telangana High Court for further action. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli did not agree to the submissions of senior advocate Shyam Divan that the report be kept in a sealed cover.

“This relates to the encounter case. There is nothing to keep here. The Commission has found someone guilty. We want to send the matter to the high court,” the bench said, adding, "Question is what is the proper action to be taken. They have made some recommendations. We direct the commission secretariat to provide a copy of the report to both parties.”

Earlier, the bench had refused to share with lawyers the sealed cover report for the time being of the Commission headed by apex court judge Justice (since retired) V S Sirpurkar which probed the encounter killing of the four accused. It, however, had directed its registry to provide a copy of the report submitted by the Justice Sirpurkar inquiry panel to the judges on the bench.

Prior to this, the top court, on August 3, last year, had granted the extension of six months to the Commission, headed by former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar, to file the final report on encounter killing of the four accused in the case of gang-rape and murder of the veterinarian.

While appointing the panel, the top court had stayed the proceedings pending in the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the case and had sought an SIT report, saying no other authority shall inquire into the matter pending before the Commission till further orders.

Two petitions were filed in the Supreme Court, one by lawyers G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, and the other by advocate M L Sharma, seeking an independent investigation against the police officers concerned. The PIL claimed that the alleged encounter was "fake" and an FIR should be lodged against police officers involved in the incident.

The Telangana Police had said the accused were killed in an exchange of fire. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the scene of the crime as part of the investigation. The four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen -- were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a veterinary lady doctor in November 2019.



