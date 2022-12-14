Cop Tries Swallowing Notes After Being Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe In Faridabad | Watch

According to the vigilance officials, the policeman demanded a bribe to take action against the accused in the buffalo theft case.

Screengrab of the viral video. (Image Source: sushilmanav/Twitter)

A squad of vigilance officials in Haryana’s Faridabad captured a cop taking bribes in a buffalo theft case. After getting caught while taking a bribe, the policeman tried to destroy the shreds of evidence by swallowing currency notes he accepted as bribes.

In a viral video of the incident, Sub-Inspector Mahendra Ula was overpowered by vigilance department officials. It can be seen in the video that the vigilance officials cornered the cop and tried to retrieve the money he swallowed in an attempt o save his image after being apprehended.

In a video that surfaced over the internet, the policeman was seen pinned to the ground, while one of the officials put his fingers in the cop's mouth who’s accused of taking a bribe in a theft case to recover the notes, but struggled due to huge resistance by the sub-inspector. It can be seen that an onlooker tried to intervene but was cornered away by another vigilance officer.

The officer demanded Rs 10,000 from the victim, Shubhnath, whose Buffalo was stolen and he urged the cop to take action against the accused.

As per the officials, the victim, Shubhnath already had given Rs 6000 to the cop but later he filed a complaint against the cop in the vigilance department before paying the remaining 4000 Rs.

After receiving the complaint, vigilance officers planned to nab the cop and later the cop was caught in the act.

