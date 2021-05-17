"This is not a very strict enforcement, normally violators are made to stay in confinement for an hour or so," said Sub-Inspector Santosh Singh. Read on to know more about the whole incident.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of COVID-19 is getting severe with every passing day and keeping in mind the same, many state governments have imposed curfews and lockdowns in their regions. However, despite of strict warnings to stay inside, many people are voilating the rules and are not understanding the seriousness of the situation.

The same incident happened in Madhya Pradesh's Satna where a man some people were found roaming outside without any valid reason of shopping for essentials or having any emergency. Therefore, a Sub-inspector named Santosh Singh in Satna's Kolgawan police station came up with an interesting punishment to teach a lesson to the violators.

Yes, the policeman asked those who were flouting the rules to write 'Ram, Ram' for 30 minutes on a copy. That's true! Talking about the same he told Times Of India, "I had procured these note books which are available in market for writing the name of Ram. This is not a very strict enforcement, normally violators are made to stay in confinement for an hour or so, and they are fined also. What I have been doing is asking those who are in confinement to write Ram Ram in those copies."

He further added, "And before doing so, I also ask the name of the person, so as to ensure it doesn’t hurt anyone’s religious sentiments. It is strictly based on will and no one is being forced, it is just a way to making people realise that they should be indoors, it’s for everyone’s good to remain indoors."

Talking about how violaters react to writing 'Ram, Ram', Sub-Inspector Santosh Singh said, "So far no one has complained. The youth when asked to write ‘Ram Ram’ on four-five pages, starts requesting to let them write one page, but so far there has been no resistance. Normally people who are forced to sit idle in confinement write it happily." He also said, "This is not a very strict enforcement, normally violators are made to stay in confinement for an hour or so."

