Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Controversy erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district on Saturday once again after a video showing a police officer allegedly overpowering and hitting a woman while sitting on top of her went viral on social media.

In the video, sub-inspector Mahendra Patel can be seen allegedly hitting a woman from the family of a person name Shivam Yadav. The picture of the incident has also been shared by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. Jagran English, however, cannot independently verify the veracity of the video or the picture.

"Some police officials, who are working on the behest of the BJP, are tarnishing the image of the Uttar Pradesh police. Under the rule of the BJP, there is no dearth of lawlessness. Highly condemnable," Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi.

The family of the woman has claimed that Patel -- the station in charge of Bhognipur police post -- misbehaved with her after they refused to "fulfil his demands". "He slapped and then dragged me down to the ground. He then sat on top of me and started hitting me badly. The villagers intervened and rescued me," Hindustan Times quoted the woman as saying.

However, the Uttar Pradesh Police has denied the charged and said that the family was helping to flee an accused in a case. It said that the woman held Patel by his collar and pulled him to the ground. However, Patel has been suspended and an inquiry has been ordered, the police said.

"The onlookers made several attempts to separate the woman from the Station-in-charge. As evident from the video, he immediately got up and moved away when he was able to free himself from her clutches," the police said in a video statement.

"To ensure a free and fair investigation, the Station-in-charge has been suspended with immediate effect and the matter is now probed by the District-in-charge," it added.

