New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The mortal remains of the four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel who were killed along with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Raje Singh Rawat in a helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu have been identified, said officials on Saturday morning.

Besides that, the mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar have also been identified and their bodies have been released for the last rites, said the Indian Army in another statement on Saturday.

"Mortal remains will move by air for last rites with appropriate military honour. Wreath will be laid at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt prior to departure. The process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing," the Army said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Out of the 14 people who were travelling in the IAF helicopter, 13 - including General Rawat, his wife Madhulika, Brigadier LS Lidder and Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh - lost their lives after it crashed near Coonoor on Wednesday.

It is suspected that the chopper crashed due to bad weather and low visibility. However, officials have appealed to people to avoid "uninformed speculation" about the crash and said that a tri-service Court of Inquiry has also been initiated by the IAF to find out its cause.

"IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 December 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously and facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided," the IAF said.

Meanwhile, General Rawat and his wife Madhulika were cremated on Friday evening with full military honours at Delhi's Brar Square Crematorium. The cremation was performed by their daughters Tarini and Kritika. Earlier in the day, Brigadier Lidder was also cremated at the crematorium by his family members.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma