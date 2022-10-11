Conversion Oath Row: Rajendra Gautam To Be Grilled Today; AAP Leader Says 'False Narrative' By BJP

AAM AADMI Party's tussle with the police doesn't seem to die down so easily. Over the past few months, several AAP leaders have faced summons from different central agencies and state police or have been named in FIRs in connection with corruption and money laundering cases. A new controversy boiled up last week after a purported video of AAP Seemapuri MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam at a religious conversion event where Hindu deities were allegedly denounced went viral.

According to a complaint lodged by Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, a Sabha was held at Ambedkar Bhawan on October 6. This Sabha was organised under the aegis of AAP and their concerned leaders where some oaths were administered that continuously demeaned various Hindu Gods and Goddesses and subsequently, everyone was asked not to follow Hinduism considering it to be a bad religion.

Rajendra Pal Gautam summoned by Delhi police:

Following the complaint, the Delhi police issued a notice to Rajendra Pal Gautam asking him to appear before them for questioning in the matter today. A senior police officer said that Gautam has been asked to appear so that he can be questioned to ascertain the sequence of incidents and verify facts related to the gathering and their conversion to Buddhism. This is the first summon which has been issued to him.

"He has been called for an inquiry in connection with an event that took place in Ambedkar Bhavan and for which a complaint was received. It's a normal inquiry. Let's see what comes out of it," Shweta Chauhan, DCP Central Delhi said.

"He (Rajendra Pal Gautam) was not questioned yesterday, he was served a notice yeesterday to come down to Police Station to answer a few questions. As of now, it is at the inquiry stage. If any cognizable offence is made, FIR will be registered," she added.

Adesh Gupta had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Gautam, for the alleged conversion programme where anti-Hindu God slogans were raised. Gupta had requested the Delhi Police to lodge the FIR under sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, 505, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

"They made the video of the programme and made it viral. The video was exasperating and mischievous in nature. These social media posts are created with the obvious motive of inciting violence and promoting hatred," read the complaint of Gupta.

"That videos were made of such speech and were subsequently shared in various social media platforms to get maximum reach and propagation so that the religious sentiments of people of entire Hindu religion may be attacked and subsequently a state of riot and disturbance be created on a national level," the complaint read.

Rajendra Pal Gautam accuses BJP of spreading false propaganda:

After the controversy, Gautam termed it as false propaganda and said that the vows taken at the event to not worship Hindu gods and goddesses were originally taken by BR Ambedkar in 1956. He further accused BJP of spreading false narratives against him and alleged that only a portion of his speech was being circulated on social media by the BJP.

"I do not want my leader Shri Arvind Kejriwal or the party to be in any trouble because of me. I am a true solider of the party and I will follow the ideals shown by Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Gautam Buddh throughout my entire life," the MLA from Seemapuri said.

Meanwhile, Gautam on Sunday also submitted his resignation from the council of ministers. In a letter shared on Twitter, Gautam said he attended the event in his personal capacity and it had nothing to do with his party or the ministry. He lashed out at the BJP for targeting Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging the saffron party was doing "dirty politics" on the issue.

What was the case:

Earlier on Wednesday, the AAP minister had attended Ashoka Vijaya Dashami celebrations at Ambedkar Bhawan in Jhandewalan, where 10,000 people were supposed to embrace Buddhism. A video of the event went viral in which a monk, sharing the dais with Gautam, administered an oath to the gathered Hindus.

"I will have no faith in Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh, nor will I worship them as God. I will have no faith in Rama or Krishna, nor will I worship them. I will have no faith in Gauri, Ganapati and other Hindu Gods, nor will I worship them," the monk said while administering an oath to the attendees.

(With Agencies Inputs)