Conversion Oath Row: Banners Calling Arvind Kejriwal 'Anti-Hindu' Put Up In Gujarat

BANNERS calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull cap surfaced on streets of several cities of Gujarat on Saturday.

The incident took place ahead of Kejriwal's rally in the poll-bound state. Along with the picture of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, several banners also carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" messages, reported PTI.

Amid row over “religious conversion” event in Delhi, posters and banners have come up in Gujarat against AAP and Delhi CM ⁦@ArvindKejriwal⁩. The posters with anti-Hindu slogans and Kejriwal’s picture come up in various cities in the state. #GujaratPolls ⁦@nistula⁩ pic.twitter.com/FtNyl6QXbG — Mahesh Langa (@LangaMahesh) October 8, 2022

This comes a day after Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was seen attending a "religious conversion" event where several people can be witnessed taking an oath denouncing Hindu deities in a video.

Taking to Twitter, AAP MLA shared some pictures from the event and wrote, "Let's call the mission Jai Bhim towards Buddha. Today, under the aegis of "Mission Jai Bhim", on Ashoka Vijayadashami, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste-free and untouchable India by returning home to Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Dhamma at Dr. Ambedkar Bhawan Rani Jhansi Road. Namo Buddha, Jai Bhim!."

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है।



आज "मिशन जय भीम" के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली।



नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a jibe at the AAP minister and demanded the party remove him from the Cabinet. "Look how Kejriwal's minister is spewing venom against Hindus. The anti-Hindu face of electoral Hindu Kejriwal and AAP has come in front of everyone. The public will soon give a befitting reply to the anti-Hindu AAP. Shame on you Kejriwal," the Delhi BJP wrote on twitter, sharing videos of the event.

देखिए, किस तरह केजरीवाल का मंत्री हिंदुओं के विरूद्ध ज़हर उगल रहा है। चुनावी हिन्दू केजरीवाल और AAP का हिंदू विरोधी चेहरा सबके सामने आ गया है। जनता जल्द हिंदू विरोधी AAP को उचित जवाब देगी। शर्म करो केजरीवाल। pic.twitter.com/vYhmXJtbaq — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 7, 2022

Reportedly, over 10,000 people took vows to convert to Buddhism to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and give up worship of Hindu deities.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Saturday began their two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. Both the leaders will together address a public meeting at Dharampur in the tribal-dominated Valsad district, and then at Kadodara in the Surat district on Sunday following the address at Dahod town in the tribal-dominated Dahod district on Saturday.

The Assembly elections in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state are scheduled to take place by the end of this year.

(With inputs from agencies)