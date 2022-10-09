Conversion Oath Row: AAP MLA Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns, Says 'Don't Want My Party To Suffer'

DAYS after a video of Rajendra Pal Gautam showing him attending a "religious conversion" event invited sharp criticism from the opposition, the Aam Aadmi Party leader resigned on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Gautam wrote, "Today is the manifestation day of Maharishi Valmiki ji and on the other hand it is also the death anniversary of Manyavar Kanshi Ram Saheb. In such a coincidence, today I have been freed from many shackles and today I have been born again."

"Now I will continue to fight for rights and atrocities on the society more firmly without any restrictions," he added sharing his resignation letter.

आज महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी का प्रकटोत्सव दिवस है एवं दूसरी ओर मान्यवर कांशीराम साहेब की पुण्यतिथि भी है। ऐसे संयोग में आज मैं कई बंधनों से मुक्त हुआ और आज मेरा नया जन्म हुआ है। अब मैं और अधिक मज़बूती से समाज पर होने वाले अत्याचारों व अधिकारों की लड़ाई को बिना किसी बंधन के जारी रखूँगा
— Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 9, 2022

Earlier, Gautam was seen attending a "religious conversion" event where several people can be witnessed taking an oath denouncing Hindu deities in a video.

The AAP MLA also shared pictures from the event from his Twitter handle and wrote, "Mission Jai Bhim", on Ashoka Vijayadashami, more than 10,000 intellectuals took a pledge to make a caste-free and untouchable India by returning home to Tathagata Gautam Buddha's Dhamma at Dr. Ambedkar Bhawan Rani Jhansi Road. Namo Buddha, Jai Bhim!."

चलो बुद्ध की ओर मिशन जय भीम बुलाता है।



आज "मिशन जय भीम" के तत्वाधान में अशोका विजयदशमी पर डॉ०अंबेडकर भवन रानी झांसी रोड पर 10,000 से ज्यादा बुद्धिजीवियों ने तथागत गौतम बुद्ध के धम्म में घर वापसी कर जाति विहीन व छुआछूत मुक्त भारत बनाने की शपथ ली।



नमो बुद्धाय, जय भीम! pic.twitter.com/sKtxzVRYJt — Rajendra Pal Gautam (@AdvRajendraPal) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party took a swipe at Gautam and accused him of spewing venom against Hindus. "Look how Kejriwal's minister is spewing venom against Hindus. The anti-Hindu face of electoral Hindu Kejriwal and AAP has come in front of everyone. The public will soon give a befitting reply to the anti-Hindu AAP. Shame on you Kejriwal," the Delhi BJP wrote on twitter, sharing videos of the event.

देखिए, किस तरह केजरीवाल का मंत्री हिंदुओं के विरूद्ध ज़हर उगल रहा है। चुनावी हिन्दू केजरीवाल और AAP का हिंदू विरोधी चेहरा सबके सामने आ गया है। जनता जल्द हिंदू विरोधी AAP को उचित जवाब देगी। शर्म करो केजरीवाल। pic.twitter.com/vYhmXJtbaq — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) October 7, 2022

The incident also invited attack on CM Arvind Kejriwal who is on a two day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. Banners calling Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" were put on the streets of several cities of Gujarat ahead of the AAP leader's visit. Along with the pictures of Kejriwal wearing a skull cap, the banners also carried lines like "I consider Hindu religion as madness", while some others had "anti-Hindu Kejriwal go back" messages.