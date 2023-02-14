'Continuation Of Trend To Harass Media Outlets': Editors Guild On Tax Survey At BBC Offices

TOP Editors of India on Tuesday expressed their deep concern on the Income Tax surveys at the offices of BBC India and termed it as a 'continuation' of a 'trend' of using government agencies to "intimidate and harass" media outlets critical of the ruling establishment.

The Top Editor's body in a statement also demanded that great care and sensitivity be shown in all such investigations so as to not undermine the rights of journalists and media organisations.

"The survey by the I-T department is in continuation of a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass press organisations that are critical of government policies or the ruling establishment," the Guild said in a statement.

The documentaries stirred political waters, with the government criticising the BBC for wrong and prejudiced reportage on the Gujarat violence and attempting to ban online access and viewing of the films in India, it said.

It also recalled that IT surveys were conducted in 2021 at the offices of NewsClick, Newslaundry, Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar.

"In each case, the raids and surveys were against the backdrop of critical coverage of the government established by the news organisations," the Guild said.

"This is a trend that undermines constitutional democracy," it concluded.

Meanwhile, the Guild also noted that the IT survey came soon after the release of two documentaries by the BBC on the 2002 violence in Gujarat and the current status of the minorities in India.

Their statement came after Income Tax authorities conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

Reacting to the surveys, BBC in a tweet said, "The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible."