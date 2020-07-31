The decision to relax the containment norms has been taken to provide relaxations and ease out activities in containment zones (CZs) and buffer zones (that encircle the CZs).

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could provide relief to people living in red zones, the Centre has suggested the states that containment zones can now be de-notified in 14 days instead of 28 days.

According to reports by The Times of India and Hindustan Times, the decision to relax the containment norms has been taken to provide relaxations and ease out activities in containment zones (CZs) and buffer zones (that encircle the CZs).

“In such cases, to have another period of 28 days, to de-notify such CZs brings hardships to its residents. Hence, some states have requested to review the same,” said an office memorandum of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to all states and union territories (UTs).

The Union Home Ministry’s order also noted that “continuing outbreaks reflect less than satisfactory active surveillance, contact tracing, testing and inadequate adherence to home isolation guidelines”.

The latest containment norms to provide relaxations in containment zones comes just a day before the beginning of the third phase of phase-wise upliftment of the coronavirus-induced lockdown or ‘Unlock 3.0’.

The Centre had on Wednesday issued guidelines for ‘Unlock 3.0’, allowing the opening of yoga institutes and gymnasiums from August 5. The Centre, however, noted that schools, colleges, metro rail service, cinema halls along with bars will continue to remain shut till August 31 and political and religious gatherings will also remain prohibited.

According to the guidelines issued by the Centre, containment zones will be demarcated by states and union territories after taking consideration of the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry. As per the guidelines, only essential activities are allowed in containment zones and strict perimeter control should be maintained within there.

States will decide on activities outside containment zones. Based on their assessment of the situation, the states and UTs may prohibit certain activities outside the containment zones, or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, the Union Home Ministry noted.

Meanwhile, the novel coronavirus has been surging at an alarming rate in India. According to the Health Ministry, the deadly pathogen has affected nearly 16 lakh and claimed almost 35,000 lives in India so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma