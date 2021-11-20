New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Friday said a joint Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo. The seized hazardous cargo containers were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, and the containers were not destined for Mundra Port.

India's largest port operator in a statement on Friday said that while the cargo was listed as non-hazardous, the seized containers had Hazard Class 7 markings - which indicate radioactive substances.

"On 18 November, 2021, a joint Customs and DRI team seized several containers at Mundra Port from a foreign vessel on concerns that they contained undeclared hazardous cargo."

"Although the containers were not destined for Mundra Port or any other port in India but were en route from Karachi in Pakistan to Shanghai in China, the government authorities had them offloaded at Mundra Port for further inspection," Adani Ports, part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said.

Adani Ports said it extended all assistance possible for this operation and thanks the Customs and DRI personnel for their quick and coordinated action. "We salute their alert diligence and will continue to fully assist any action that keeps India safe. The Adani Group takes national security very seriously and will not allow it to be compromised in any way," it said.

This came after Adani ports earlier last months announced that its terminals would no longer handle export and import of container cargoes from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan from November 15.

"This trade advisory will apply to all terminals operated by (Adani Ports) and including third party terminals at any (company) port till further notice," Adani Ports, which is part of the Adani Group conglomerate, said in a statement.

The decision comes weeks after Indian officials seized nearly three tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated Rs 19,000 cr ($2.65 billion) from two containers at western Gujarat's Mundra Port, run by Adani Ports.

On the seizure, Adani Ports had said that port operators are not allowed to examine containers and the company has "no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo" that passes through the terminals at its ports.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan