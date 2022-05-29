Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Aryan Khan, the 24-year-old son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, had told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) that he consumed 'ganja' while he was in the United States (US) during his graduation days to tackle sleeping disorder, according to a charge sheet filed by the agency.

Aryan was arrested by the agency in October last year following a raid on a cruise ship, but he got a clean chit later.

Aryan told the agency that he was having "some sleeping disorders and he read over a few internet articles that ganja smoking can help in this regard". He also admitted that the incriminating WhatsApp drug chat found in his mobile phone was done by him.

He also told the agency that he knows a dealer in Bandra (area of Mumbai), but does not know his name or exact location as primarily he (the dealer) is known to his friend Aachit, a co-accused in the case, said the charge-sheet.

The NCB, while giving a clean chit to Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, had said there was no recovery of drugs from him or any concrete evidence to prove that he conspired with the other accused.

During the analysis of voluntary statements of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz A Merchant, a co-accused, it came to light that Merchant in none of his statements claimed that the six gm charas recovered from his possession was meant for consumption by Aryan Khan, the charge-sheet said.

It further stated that Aryan Khan, in his voluntary statements, also never accepted that the recovered charas was to be consumed by him. "In fact, Arbaaz in his statement of October 6, 2021, stated that he was warned by Aryan Khan not to carry any narcotic drug on the cruise," the NCB said.

Also, Aryan Khan's mobile phone was not formally seized and none of the chats recovered from his phone connect him to the present case, it said.

"No recovery of drugs from Aryan Khan and non-availability of any concrete evidence which could prove role of Aryan Khan or his conspiracy with Arbaaz A Merchant or any other accused in the instant case beyond reasonable doubt, surfaced during the investigation carried so far. Hence, no complaint is being filed against him in the instant case," the charge-sheet said.

But, the charge-sheet mentioned that in one his statements before the probe agency, Aryan Khan accepted that he had consumed Marijuana when he was in Los Angeles, US, on an experimental basis for recreational purpose.

He had also accepted his WhatsApp chats with another accused Aachit for drug procurement. Aryan stated that they talked about buying "Dokha", a word used for weed, the charge-sheet said.

Further, in a statement, Aryan Khan admitted to his chat conversation with actress Ananya Pandey regarding weed procurement and said those messages were sent through the i-message feature of the iphone, the charge-sheet claimed.

Accordingly, a voluntary statement Pandey was recorded. When she was shown the drug chats held in 2019, she acknowledged the chats by putting her signatures and said the chats related to weed were made "in jest and it was a joke in an attempt to be funny," the charge-sheet said.

"She told that all the chats held with Aryan were an extension of the same joke as mentioned earlier. Ananya Pandey told that Aryan is lying and she is completely unaware why Aryan said something like this," the charge-sheet claimed.

Based on the disclosure made by Aryan, a follow-up action against Ananya Pandey was carried out on October 21 last year. Upon search of her house, no illicit contraband was found, however, some electronic gadgets were recovered and seized, the charge-sheet said.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma