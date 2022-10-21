Construction Of Ropeway Projects Will Give Fillip To Economic Development In Uttarakhand: PM Modi

AFTER inaugurating several connectivity projects worth around Rs 1000 crore in Mana village of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the construction of ropeway projects will provide a fillip to economic development in the state.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of various connectivity projects at Mana village, PM Modi said, "The construction of ropeway projects (Gaurikund to Kedarnath and Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib) is not just to provide connectivity but it will give a fillip to the economic development in the state. The launch of the ropeway at Shri Hemkund Sahib will light up celebrations throughout the world.”

“Mana village is considered the last village in India. But from now onwards, every village located in the border areas will be considered as the first village of India,” PM Modi said as quoted by news agency ANI. “Earlier, when villages were ignored while considering the end of the country's borders, we started work from there considering the beginning of prosperity,” he said.

Talking about spirituality, PM Modi said the development of spiritual places will not only provide convenience to all the devotees but also attract the youth of this country. Adding, he said, “All development initiatives in our country should also focus on inclusivity.”

He also said that the development initiatives in places of spiritual importance are helping devotees and promoting tourism at these places. Stressing the benefit of the ropeway, PM Modi said it will allow Divyangs (especially able) easy access to our places of religious and spiritual importance.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two road widening projects - from Mana to Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH107B) - shall be another step towards providing last-mile all-weather road connectivity to our border areas. Apart from boosting connectivity, these projects will also prove beneficial from a strategic point of view as well.