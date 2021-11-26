New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Happy Constitution Day 2021! Since 2015, India observes November 26 as the Constitution Day of India also called Samvidhan Divas. The day celebrates the adoption of the Constitution in India. The Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India on November 26, 1949, which later came into effect from 26 January 1950.

The union cabinet in May 2015 announced that November 26 will be observed as Constitution Day in order to promote "Constitutional values amongst citizens". November 26 also pays tributes and honours to the first Law Minister of independent India, Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The year 2015 marked the 125th anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution of India.

In order to celebrate the day, events such as quizzes, Preamble reading, essay writing, etc, are organised across the country.Here are some quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar, which you can share with friends, family, and relatives on this occasion of Constitution Day.

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age.”

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

“Life should be great rather than long.”

“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

“Humans are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise both will wither and die.”

“Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle.”

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.”

“A just society is that society in which ascending sense of reverence and descending sense of contempt is dissolved into the creation of a compassionate society.”

“I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.”

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of the society.”

"Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

“For a successful revolution it is not enough that there is discontent. What is required is a profound and thorough conviction of the justice, necessity and importance of political and social rights.”

“Democracy is not merely a form of Government...It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellowmen.”

