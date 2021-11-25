New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Since 2015, November 26 has been observed as the Constitution Day of India also called Samvidhan Divas. The day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India. While all of us know why we celebrate Independence or Republic Day, many of us are still unaware of the significance of Constitution Day.

Why is November 26 observed as Constitution Day?

In order to promote “constitutional values amongst citizens” the union cabinet in May 2015 announced that November 26 will be observed as Constitution Day. The year 2015 marked the 125th anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution.

“This year, the country is celebrating the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. The ‘Constitution Day’ will be a part of these year-long nationwide celebrations. This will be a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, who played a seminal role in the framing of the Indian Constitution as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Constituent Assembly,” a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau said in 2015.

History of the Constitution Day

The Constituent Assembly held its first session on December 9, 1946, which was attended by 207 members including nine women. In the initial stage, the assembly consisted of 389 members, but after independence and the partition of India, there were only 299 members left. It took three years for the assembly to draft the constitution.

Jawaharlal Nehru moved the “Objectives Resolution” on December 13, 1946, which was later adopted as the Preamble on January 22, 1947.

The last session of the Constituent Assembly ended on November 26, 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. Therefore, November 26 is celebrated as Constitution Day whereas, January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen