New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Shiv Sena on Thursday hit out at the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote letter to Sonia Gandhi over the demand of "full and effective leadership", saying that the move was intended to finish off "Rahul Gandhi's leadership". In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the party questioned the support of the "old guards" to the former Congress President when he faced attacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party .

"When people from within are involved in the national conspiracy to finish off Rahul Gandhi's leadership, the party is sure to meet its 'panipat' (defeat)...these old guards have sabotaged Rahul Gandhi internally, a damage which even the BJP hasn't inflicted on him," the editorial read, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Sena asked the leaders why they did not take up the challenge to revive the party after Gandhi quit as the President following Congress' defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"In all states, the (Congress) heavyweight leaders are interested only in their position and not of the party. If they don't have their way, they shift to the BJP. This is the only activeness they show. What can Rahul and Sonia Gandhi do about it? This is a new political coronavirus," the editorial read.

At least 23 senior Congress leaders, including five former Chief Ministers and leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, had written to party chief Sonia Gandhi, demanding sweeping changes in the organisation, including having a “full time and effective leadership”.

The letter was sent a fortnight ago and asks for a rehaul of the organisation, including elections to the CWC, effective leadership which is both “visible” and “active” in the field and the urgent establishment of an “institutional leadership mechanism” to “collectively” guide the party’s revival.

