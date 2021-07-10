Zika Virus in Karnataka: Scroll down to read the complete guidelines issued by the Karnataka government to contain the spread of the Zika virus.

Bengaluru | Jagran News Desk: With Kerala reporting 14 confirmed cases of Zika virus, the BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka has issued guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection in the state.

"In view of reporting of Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) in the neighbouring State of Kerala, it is crucial to intensify the vector control measures in Karnataka also. The current monsoon season supports the widespread proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika Virus Disease," the state health department order read.

Following are the complete guidelines issued by the Karnataka government to contain the spread of the Zika virus:

* Local authorities should dispose of solid waste to prevent the Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for the Zika virus, breeding in peri-domestic areas.

"As monsoon season allows the proliferation of Aedes mosquito, which is a vector for Zika virus disease, surveillance should be carried in rural and urban areas across the state on war footing," the order read.

* Local authorities should carry out consistent surveillance in rural and urban areas across the state.

* All the District Vector Borne Disease Control Officers (DVBDCOs) to ensure certain activities as preparedness towards prevention and control of Vector-Borne Diseases like ZVD, that include intensifying integrated vector management.

* Travel history or visit of guests should be considered for suspecting the disease.

* During Ultra Sound Scanning for pregnant women, the due focus should be given for the presence of Microcephaly. If detected, the serum sample of the pregnant women, also in the case of newborns and their mothers, must be collected and sent to NIV for testing.

* Ensuring availability of logistics such as adulticide and larvicide at all levels, up to villages, are among the intervention measures that are to be implemented effectively, in the interest of public health.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma