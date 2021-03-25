Mumbai Coronavirus Restrictions: This is also the second straight day when the state reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: With the city reporting its biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Thursday warned that the local administration is considering imposing a lockdown or at least a night curfew to control the spread of the highly contagious infection in the district.

"People’s consistent and complete disregard to norms is forcing us to consider imposing a lockdown or at least a night curfew," she said while speaking to an English news channel.

The Mumbai Mayor's warning came as the city reported 5,504 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, its biggest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. This is also the second straight day when Mumbai has reported over 5,000 coronavirus cases. On Wednesday, the city had reported 5,185 fresh infections.

So far, the deadly infection has affected more than 3.80 lakh and claimed the lives of over 11,600 people in Mumbai, as per the city municipal corporation. Currently, Mumbai, which is one of the worst affected cities in India, has nearly 34,000 active COVID-19 cases while over 3.33 lakh people have recovered from the infection.

With coronavirus cases rising across Mumbai, the municipal corporation on Thursday said that it has decided to increase testing in the city. It also said that the number of dedicated beds for coronavirus patients will be increased to 21,000 in the next 15 days.

"Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has resolved to take up testing to more than 60,000 per day in coming weeks. We have completed 10 lakh vaccinations today and have resolved to increase vaccinations to 1 lakh per day in Mumbai," said Municipal Corporation Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, as reported by news agency ANI.

Earlier, the city administration had also decided to conduct random rapid antigen test "without citizens' consent" at crowded places like malls, railway stations, bus depots, khau galli and markets across Mumbai. It had said that citizens will be fined if they refuse to get themselves tested.

It also said that people across Mumbai won't have to wait for their scheduled date for inoculation after registering themselves on the CoWIN portal. This was done to increase the pace of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai.

"Eligible citizens are thereby appealed to register successfully on the Co-WIN portal and visit their nearest vaccination centre to get vaccinated without waiting for the date of the scheduled appointment," said the BMC earlier.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma