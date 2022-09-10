'Connecting India Wearing Foreign T-Shirt': Amit Shah Takes Swipe At Rahul Gandhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader is leading a campaign to unite the nation- the Bharat Jodo Yatra "wearing a foreign t-shirt".

"Rahul Gandhi has set out with Bharat Jodo Yatra wearing a foreign t-shirt. I am reminding a speech by Rahul Gandhi and Congressmen in his Parliament. Rahul Baba had said that India is not a nation. Rahul Gandhi, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives. Rahul Gandhi needs to study India's history," Shah said while addressing the Booth President Sankalp Mahasammelan in Jodhpur.

The home minister also took a jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the "highest prices" of fuel in the state and said that his government did not reduce the taxes on petrol and diesel despite the Centre slashing the tax rates on them.

"The prime Minister reduced the tax on petrol recently, all the BJP-ruled states reduced it too, but Ashok Gehlot did not do it. The most expensive petrol and diesel in the country is sold in Rajasthan today. The most expensive electricity is available in Rajasthan. Who is responsible?" he said.

Shah also urged people to "uproot the Gehlot government" and said that the BJP government will reduce the taxes as well as the price of electricity.

"Congress government cannot do development work. Cannot build roads, cannot provide electricity, cannot provide employment. The Gehlot government can only do the vote-bank and appeasement politics," he added.

Shah also spoke about the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal who was killed in Udaipur earlier this year. "Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally killed, would you bear it? Would you tolerate the Karauli violence? Would you tolerate the demolishing of the 300-year-old temple in Alwar?" he asked.

He launched an attack on Gehlot and said, "The Congress had done the pre-planned riots of, Jodhpur, Chittoor, Nohar, Malpura, and Jaipur. I want to tell Ashok Gehlot that if you can't handle it, then step down, people of Rajasthan are ready to bring the BJP. The cases against women have increased by 56 per cent. A woman teacher was set ablaze alive in Jaipur. Gau Mata is also not safe here. PM Modi approved 23 medical colleges in Rajasthan."

Shah appealed to people to vote for the BJP to power in the 2023 Assembly elections. "We have to win all the seats in Rajasthan in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 2023 elections come before the 2024 polls. If the government is not formed in 2023, then winning all the seats won't happen. If you have to make us win all the seats in 2024, then you have to form the BJP government in 2023 with two-thirds majority," said Shah.

Earlier today, Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for border tourism development work at Tanot temple complex adjacent to India-Pakistan international border, which lies around 120 km from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The Home Minister laid the foundation stone of the project as part of his two-day visit to Rajasthan.

Smriti Also Irani Slammed Rahul Gandhi Over Bharat Jodo:

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' questioning him on who has harmed the unity of India that required the opposition party to take out such a campaign.

Irani who was addressing a gathering at the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Jana Spandana' programme at Doddaballapura in Bengaluru, made an indirect reference to Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar and took a dig at Gandhi for being in the company of people who allegedly chanted "anti-India" slogans.

"Rahul Gandhi is on the way to unite India but he should answer first who dared to break India. You make a person a member of your party who had shouted the slogan 'Bharat Tere Tukde Honge, Insha Allah'," Irani said.

(With ANI inputs)