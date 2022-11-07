Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Writes New Letter To Delhi LG Citing Threats From AAP

CONMAN Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is imprisoned in Tihar jail, wrote a fresh letter to Delhi Lieutenant General Vinai Kumar Saxena, alleging threats from the jail administrator at the behest of AAP’s jailed leader Satyendar Jain. His first letter accusing the AAP government and Director General prison Sandeep Goel had created ripples in the national capital's politics.

The incarcerated conman also requested the Lt Governor to order a CBI investigation in the matter to expose the truth of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain.

Chandrashekhar also assured that if the probe was initiated he would submit every single detail of the meetings, interactions, cash deliveries, location of meetings that happened between him and the AAP leaders.

In his handwritten letter to Delhi LG, Chandrashekhar mentioned that he has been receiving serious threats after his first letter went public. The letter is confirmed by his lawyer Ashok Singh.

"After my last complaint application was released in the public, there has been severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel, that now I will be taught a serious lesson, and also I will be shown stars by AAP party workers when produced in courts, for what I have done and they said I will have to pay the price now.”

In his letter to Delhi LG, he appealed, “Sir, I am writing this application again as not because I am intimidated by them, but requesting to direct the CBI to initiate an urgent investigation in detail and allow me to file an FIR for the same, as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place, before that the truth about AAP should be exposed.

"The matter is not only about Satyendar Jain but also about Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot," conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar further writes in his letter.

“The matter is much more than what meets the eye, I have in the month of August, 2022 itself given a part statement regarding the same to CBI AC-V during the probe of some other case of mine,” he further claimed in his letter.

The letter also read how the conman Sukesh met Statyendar Jain in Tihar jail. “As I got arrested in 2017 for an election symbol case, and am lodged in jail no. 1 Tihar, that's when Mr Satyendar Jain started visiting me and wanted to know if I had disclosed any of the above facts of regarding the Rs 50 crore contribution to investigating agency as Mr Kejriwal was very concerned.”