Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Claims He Gave Rs 50 Cr To Kejriwal, Calls Him 'Maha Thug' In New Letter

JAILED conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is facing several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, has written another letter alleging that he is being threatened by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain and ex-Tihar director general (DG) after his complaint to Delhi LG went public.

Earlier this week, Chandrashekhar who is in Tihar jail in the national capital wrote a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena alleging that he was forced to pay Rs 10 crore "protection money" to Satyender Jain. In his letter, he claimed that he had known the AAP leader since 2015.

Chandrashekhar, earlier, in his letter to LG Saxena, also alleged that he has been receiving threats and was under pressure from Jain and Sandeep Goel, the Director General of Prison, Delhi, on corruption and extortions. Following the threats he has been receiving, Chandrashekhar also sought direction from the investigation agency to file a case on a complaint which has been also given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In his latest letter, Conman Chandrashekhar levelled fresh allegations at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats. "Kejriwal Ji why you forced me to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 cr to the party in return of seats," read Chandrashekhar's letter has been confirmed by his lawyer.

“Kejriwal, if I am the country’s ‘biggest thug’ according to you. Then on what basis you received Rs 50 crore from me and offered a Rajya Sabha seat to me? So what does that make you? Maha thug ?” his letter read.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faces over 10 criminal cases registered against him. Conman Chandrashekhar has been accused of extorting Rs 200 crore money from high-profile people.

In May this year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.