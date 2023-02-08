Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: ED Arrests Three Delhi Prison Officers For Involvement In Crime Syndicate

ENFORCEMENT Directorate, on Wednesday, arrested three Delhi Prison officials in relation with the case of conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The officials have been identified as DS Meena, Mahender Sundriya and Sunder Bohra, who have been sent to 6-day ED custody. As many as 82 officials of the prison department are under the radar of the ED for being involved in an organised crime syndicate and money laundering, according to media reports.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar is an accused in several high profile cases of conning. Many big names have also gotten embroiled in the controversy surronding his crimes. Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also accused of receiving “expensive gifts” from Sukesh. She has received bail in the case on Tuesday. Sukesh allegedly gave Jacqueline these gifts with money he received by duping the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter. The woman filed a complaint with Delhi Police claiming she had been duped of Rs 200 Crore.

Sukesh had posed as the ‘Law Secretary’ and promised to help her with her husband’s cases if she would make donations to the ‘party fund’. The FIR was lodged by Aditi Singh in 2021. She had also alleged that she was called by Sukesh from a landline number that was described as “a senior official of the Prime Minister’s Office” on Truecaller. He claimed that he had organised a meeting with “the former Law Minister or current Home Minister”, the Indian Express reported.

Sukesh was in paying Rs 1.5 Crore to get a separate barrack in a Delhi jail and for the privelege of using mobile phones freely. Delhi Police also concluded that all staff of the jail, irrespective of their positions, were paid bribes to keep mum in the case.

He has been a part of several crimes reported from many big Indian cities. He was carrying out these crimes by impersonating a bureaucrat and posing as a grandson of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

(With agency inputs)