Conman Sukesh Arrested By ED In New Money Laundering, Extortion Case; Sent To 9-Day Custody

JAILED conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar who is facing several cases of corruption, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in another case of extortion and money laundering. The ED arrested him for duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh's wife, officials, as quoted by PTI said on Thursday.

Following this, the Patiala House Court in Delhi sent him to nine-day custody of ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The fresh charges against conman Sukesh pertain to Rs 3.5 crore which Malvinder Singh's wife Japna is alleged to have paid after she was cheated that this money would be used to bail her husband out.

Malvinder Singh is currently in jail in a case against him connected to the suspected theft of funds at Religare Finvest Limited (RFL).

On February 14, Chandrashekhar sent wishes to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Valentine's Day while leaving his court hearing. Sukesh allegedly was in a relationship with Jacqueline and he confessed about the two in front of the Enforcement Directorate. On Tuesday, Sukesh was seen leaving a National Investigation Agency courtroom under high security when he passed his message to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Last year in December, Sukesh, in his series of letters wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and alleged that he was harassed and threatened by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain.

Earleir, conman also accused Kejriwal that the chief minister asked him to collect Rs 500 crore for the party. He also alleged Kejriwal of forcing him to bring 20-30 individuals to contribute Rs 500 crore to the party in return for seats. He also claimed that had known the AAP leader since 2015.

Along with Jacqueline, Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fateshi's name was also dragged in the money laundering case. She has been questioned by the ED multiple time. As per the report, both Jacqueline and Nora received expensive gifts from Sukesh. Actor and dancer Nora alleged that Sukesh promised to buy her a big house and take care of all her luxuries if she agreed to be his girlfriend.