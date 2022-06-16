Hyderabad | Jagran News Desk: An FIR has been registered against Congress leader and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury and Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy after their protest in Hyderabad over the questioning of Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to National Herald newspaper case. The FIR against the two leaders has been filed under IPC sections 151, 140, 147, 149, 341, 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

The police action came after Renuka Chowdhury held a policeman by his collar while being taken away by other police personnel. Chowdhury, in a widely shared video, was seen engaging in a heated argument with the policeman as she held his collar. Women police personnel then dragged the former union minister towards the police van.

"If you touch me...I drag you up to the Parliament. Khabardar (beware) if you mess with us. We are peacefully walking along with women. What is this drama. Somehow you provoke and brand Congress on the consequences. I paid taxes for these roads . I am a citizen. I have a right more than police have (to walk on the road). If I try to enter Raj Bhavan you can question me", she was heard saying in the video.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

However, after the police released her, Chowdhury said that she had no intention of humiliating the police official and she merely caught hold of his shoulder as she was about to fall when being pushed.

"We know how to respect the uniform. Police also have to learn to respect women. I have no intention of hitting policemen. That is not my intention at all. But I was being manhandled. I was losing my balance and I was falling on that man", she said.

"You can see that in the visuals very clearly that they are suddenly trying to push me and that is the reason my hand slipped from when I was (trying to hold the shoulder) reaching for his shoulder he moved and I caught his collar. It was not my intention to humiliate him or anything like that," Chowdhury added.

#WATCH | Congress' Renuka Chowdhury says, "...They were pushing me, I've a problem with my leg. I was losing my balance so I fell on him like that. I'll apologise to that man. But I expect Police to apologise to me for manhandling us. Why were there so many men Police around us?" pic.twitter.com/y8okqwoMmC — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and several others were taken into preventive custody by police as they were proceeding towards the Raj Bhavan. The protest caused traffic snarls on Khairtabad Circle and surrounding areas.

A two-wheeler was burnt allegedly by some protesters, who also demonstrated on the road even as some of them were seen protesting atop a state-run city bus even as window panes of the bus were smashed allegedly by an agitator. The window panes of a car were also allegedly damaged by the protesters. The protesters raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also the police.



