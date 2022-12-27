'Congressmen Should Roam Nak*d': BJP Condemns Salman Khurshid's Comparison Of Rahul Gandhi To Lord Ram

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) lashed at Congress leader Salman Khurshid for comparing Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram. The party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday called it Congress's political tactics to get votes.

Bhatia said comparing a guy on bail for corruption allegations to Lord Ram is total sycophancy and that this alone demonstrates the extent of sycophancy in the Congress party.

"It is in the DNA of the Congress party. If they want votes, they can do any kind of politics and this is the reason behind Salman Khurshid comparing our adorable deity Lord Shri Ram with such a person (Rahul Gandhi) who is out on bail and the people of India will give him the answer," Gaurav, as quoted by ANI said.

BJP General Security Dushyant Gautam asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi what he consumes so that he does not feel cold and suggested that he should share with other party leaders too.

"If he is Ram's avatar, then Rahul Gandhi should tell his 'sena' what he consumes that he doesn't feel cold, why doesn't his 'sena' roam without clothes... Congressmen should roam naked as Lord Ram's 'sena' did," Gautam told ANI.

The chief priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya, Acharya Satyendra Das, condemned the statement of Salman Khurshid and said no can be Lord Ram and Rahul Gandhi can never be compared with Ram.

On Monday, linking the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to the epic Ramayana, Congress leader Khurshid compared party leader Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and the Congress to 'Bharat'.

Addressing the media persons, Khurshid said, "Rahul Gandhi is superhuman. While we are freezing in the cold and wearing jackets, he is going out in T-Shirts (for his Bharat Jodo Yatra). He is like a yogi doing his 'tapasya' with focus."

"Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in Uttar Pradesh. Now that 'khadau' has reached Uttar Pradesh. Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)