'Congress Will Win Less Than 5 Seats': Kejriwal's Big Claim Ahead Of Gujarat Assembly Election

TAKING a dig at Congress, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal said no one takes the grand old party seriously. AAP which is campaigning aggressively for upcoming Gujarat elections claimed that Congress will secure less than five seats in the state.

"The people of Gujarat need change. If people did not want change, we would not have got any space. We are getting a 30 per cent vote share. We formed a government in Punjab. There is something different in Gujarat as well," Kejriwal said while speaking at a media conclave hosted by India Today in the national capital.

The chief minister took a piece of paper and a pen in his hand and wrote it down as proof for the future. "In Gujarat elections, Congress will win less than 5 seats. We are number two," he said during the conclave. He also made a similarly dramatic scene while speaking at the NDTV townhall event.

Earlier today, Kejriwal also criticised BJP and claimed that the saffron party has offered him a deal to pull out of Gujarat polls. He said the BJP is attacking his party because it feared losing elections in Delhi (where the MCD election is due to hold) and Gujarat.

On Friday, AAP announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's national joint general secretary, as its candidate for a chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Gadhvi also serves as the National Executive of the AAP.

The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the party asked people to give their opinion on the shared number and email id on November 3. Earleir in the Punjab election which was held early this year, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state.

The voting for the Gujarat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5 while the counting of votes will be done on December 8.