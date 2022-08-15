Congress Will Always Oppose Distorted Historical Facts: Sonia Gandhi's Blistering Attack At Centre On I-Day

Independence Day 2022: Calling the Modi government "narcissist", Sonia Gandhi said the BJP is trying to malign leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Abul Kalam Azad to further its political propaganda.

By Aalok Sensharma
Mon, 15 Aug 2022 12:22 PM IST
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi addresses party workers in Udaipur. (Photo: ANI)

Wishing the countrymen on 75 years of Independence, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government and said that the current government is "trivialising" the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters and their glorious achievements.

Calling the Modi government "narcissist", Sonia said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to malign leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Abul Kalam Azad to further its political propaganda. This, the 75-year-old said, can never be accepted.

"Friends, we have achieved a great deal in the last 75 years, but today's self-obsessed government is bent on trivialising the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which can never be accepted," Sonia said in her statement.

Sonia's attack came just hours after PM Modi took a veiled dig at Congress during his Independence Day speech and said that nepotism, dynastic politics, and corruption are the biggest challenges that India is facing and the country needs to come together against it.

"We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work for the progress of the nation. Talent will be the basis of New India," he said. "When I talk about nepotism and dynasty, people think I am talking about politics only. No, unfortunately this evil of politics has nurtured nepotism in every institution."

Meanwhile, the Congress interim president also said that India during his 75-year journey has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology. She said the country has always lived up to pluralism in language, religion and sect.

"India established a free, fair and transparent election system under the leadership of its visionary leaders while strengthening democracy and constitutional institutions," she said. "Along with this, India has made its proud identity as a leading country that has always lived up to its pluralism and diversity."

