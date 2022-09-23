Congress Urges Office Bearers To Refrain From Commenting On Party President Polls

CONGRESS leader and General Secretary of the All India Congress committee, Jairam Ramesh, urged every spokesperson of the party and office-bearers of the communication department to refrain from commenting on candidates for the party's presidential post, scheduled to be held in October.

His remarks come after Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh recently endorsed Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as a "better candidate" than Shashi Tharoor for the presidency of the "Grand Old Party."

He claimed that, while Gehlot has experience as a former Union minister and defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2018 Rajasthan assembly elections, Tharoor has only been able to send letters to Sonia Gandhi in the last eight years when she was hospitalised.

Later, he clarified on Twitter that it was his personal opinion.

In a notice, the congress leader has directed all to follow their duties while keeping aside "individual preferences".

"I would strongly urge all spokespersons and office-bearers of the communications department of AICC to refrain from making any comment of any kind on any colleague of ours contesting the elections for the post of Congress president," Ramesh said in a notice.

"The Congress is the only political party to have a democratic and transparent system in place for the election of its President. The Congress is the only political party in India to have an independent election authority to conduct organisational elections. A person wanting to contest needs no nod from anybody to do so, except from 10 PCC delegates for filing the nomination form. "

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje confirmed his candidacy for the upcoming Congress President election, saying that Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that "no member of the Gandhi family" will be the party's next leader.

Meanwhile, clearing the air of speculation, Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Friday said that he was not in the race for the party chief.