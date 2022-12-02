Congress Turncoats Jaiveer Shergill, Capt Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar Get New Role In BJP

It has also appointed former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as members of its national executive, the party said in a statement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed former Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill as the party's national spokesperson. It has also appointed former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar as members of its national executive, the party said in a statement.

The saffron brigade has also included UP minister Swatantra Dev Singh, former Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik, former Congress leader Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, and Manoranjan Kalia in various roles.

Shergill, the 39-year-old Supreme Court lawyer, resigned from the Grand Old Party a few months ago. In his resignation letter to the then-Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Jaiveer said that he felt the vision of the decision-makers in the party was no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth.

"The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India," Shergill said in his letter.

His resignation was the third in August after two veteran Congressmen, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, quit the party.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh resigned from the Congress in November and formed his own party, which merged with the BJP earlier this year. In May, Sunil Jakhar quit the Congress.

