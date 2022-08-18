Congress To Go Solo In Karnataka Polls, Announces DK Shivakumar; Says 'Least Bothered About CM Post'

Congress' Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar on Thursday said that the grand old party will contest the 2023 assembly elections under a "collective leadership". Shivakumar made the remarks amid reports of differences between him and Siddaramaiah, who are considered the front-runners for the Chief Minister's post if the Congress returns to power in the southern state.

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Shivakumar also exuded confidence that the Congress will return to power after the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 and bag over 135 seats in the 224-member House as he asserted that the party is in a "united house".

"I am the least bothered about who becomes chief minister. I have a mandate that we should deliver Karnataka to the Congress party for the betterment of the state, and give good governance," Shivakumar said. "That is the decision of the Congress party, that is the guideline that has been given to me. With love and spirit, I will ensure that we all work together, we will all be united and we will have collective leadership."

When asked how the Congress aims to deal with the ticket distribution issue, the Karnataka Congress chief said all leaders will sit together and take a unanimous call on it, adding that winnability would be the criteria. "We will rectify social imbalance by bringing in youth and women," he told PTI.

Asserting that the Congress will contest alone in the Karnataka polls, Shivakumar said the "double engine" government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has failed to develope the state. He also alleged that Karnataka has become "corruption capital of the country" under the BJP.

"Corruption in Covid, corruption in employment, unemployment have become a major issue in the state. So the people feel they should have a new government," he told PTI. "If jobs were being created why suicides would have been taking place. There is no policy for job creation."