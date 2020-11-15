Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief GA Mir said that they will fight the elections to defeat those who forcefully implement acts and laws opposed by the people.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Congress party will contest the Dist Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, Farooq Abdullah's National Conference and other parties. The Grand Old Party's J&K unit chief has said that they will fight the polls to defeat those who imposed forcefully acts and laws opposed by the people of the state.

"Alliance of J&K National Conference, Congress, PDP & others will contest Dist Development Council (DDC) poll. We'll try to defeat those who've been forcefully implementing Acts & laws in UT & policies which doesn’t seem to be in favour of people here," GA Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief was quoted by news agency ANI.

The DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in eight phases between November 28 and December 19. Counting will be held on December 22. While the BJP is willing to make inroads in the Union Territory, the Gupkar alliance partners are banking on people's anger against the saffron party over the removal of Article 370

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a coalition of seven political outfits of Jammu and Kashmir, has decided to contest the DDC polls. The grouping was formed on October 15 with an aim to see the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status granted via now-abrogated Article 370.

Farooq Abdullah's National Conference, Mufti's People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Awami National Conference, CPM, CPI and J&K People’s Movement. The list now also has Congress party's name as well.

