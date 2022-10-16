Congress To Elect First Non-Gandhi President On Monday, Rahul To Vote In Karnataka; All You Need To Know

AFTER two months of intense political activity within the Congress, the scheduled date for the election of the party president has finally arrived. The "Grand Old Party" will vote to elect its national president on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi, who is on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will vote from his campsite in Karnataka's Ballari, while the outgoing interim president of the party, Sonia Gandhi, will vote at the party headquarters in the National Capital.

A camp booth has been set up for the former president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and others who are participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Ahead of speculations about Rahul's participating in the polls, Congress General Secretary in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, "There've been queries on where @RahulGandhi will cast his vote tomorrow for the Congress Presidential election. There should be no speculation. He will be voting at the #BharatJodoYatra campsite in Sanganakallu, Ballari, along with around 40 other Bharat Yatris who are PCC delegates. "

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will also cast his vote at the party headquarters.

The time for the polling is scheduled to be between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The voting will be done by secret ballot and all the ballot boxes will be brought to the All India Congress Committee(AICC)headquarters in New Delhi. The votes polled will then be counted on October 19, and the result will be declared after the counting gets over.

Madhusudan Mistry, Chairman of the CEA, said, "In AICC also there will be a booth, especially for all the senior leaders, working committee members and all those whose identity card is from a different state but are staying in Delhi. If they write to us that they want to vote in Delhi, then we will make arrangements here as well. They can also vote here in the AICC. "

A total of 67 booths have been set up in all the states as per the details given by the central election authority of Congress(CEA). It has assured all the voters of the secrecy of the ballot.

The ballot papers, according to Mistry, will be mixed so that no one will know how many votes the candidate got from a particular state.

Senior Congressmen Shashi Tharoor and Veteran Political Leader Mallikarjun Kharge are contesting for the top post of the Congress, wherein the members will elect its first ever non-Gandhi president of the "Grand Old Party".

Earlier, Shashi Tharoor gave a clarification on his recent comments that some in the party are assuming that there is an official candidate. It was seen as a reference to Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the other leader contesting for the top post of the "Grand Old Party".

"Kharge Sir is my leader too. We are not enemies. I am the candidate of change in Congress," said the Thiruvananthapuram MP in Assam's Guwahati, where he came to campaign for his candidature.