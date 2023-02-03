Congress Suspends Patiala MP Preneet Kaur For Alleged Involvement In Anti-Party Activities

The Congress suspended Preneet Kaur, a Lok Sabha member from Patiala from the party with immediate effect on Friday.

By Radha Basnet
Updated: Fri, 03 Feb 2023 04:00 PM IST
Congress suspended Patiala MP Preneet Kaur from the party on Friday. (Image: ANI)

CONGRESS on Friday suspended former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's wife and MP from Patiala, Preneet Kaur for allegedly "indulging in anti-party activities to help Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Press Release from the party said that Preneet Kaur was indulging in anti-party activities to help the BJP. Kaur has been given three days to show cause as to why she should not be expelled from the party.

In a notice issued to Patial MP, the committee mentioned that they have received a complaint from Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. It also added that some other senior leaders from the party also shared the same view of Warring.

"Congress President has received a complaint from Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, President, PCC Punjab alleging that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala is indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP. Some other senior Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view," the release read. 

"The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC for necessary action. The DAC carefully considered it and decided that Preneet Kaur, MP (Lok Sabha) from Patiala should be suspended from the Party with immediate effect and she has been called upon to show cause within 3 days as to why she should not be expelled from the Party, " it added further. 

Former Union minister Preneet Kaur is the wife of former chief minister Amarinder Singh, who was ousted from the party and later joined the BJP. Captain Amarinder officially resigned from the Congress party in November 2021.

