‘Congress Supports All Religions’: DK Shivakumar On Satish Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' Remark

A POLITICAL controversy erupting over Karnataka Congress politician Satish Jarkiholi's remark on the word "Hindu" has led the party to declare that it will seek an explanation. Responding to the matter, state party president DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asserted, "Satish Jarkiholi's statement is his personal opinion and not the Congress party's opinion, we will ask for his explanation on the same,” ANI quoted.

While clarifying the party’s stand on Jarkiholi's Hindu remark, Shivakumar said the Congress supports all religions and does not agree with his statement. This came after Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said that the word "Hindu" is a Persian word that means "horrible" and asked why people place it on a high pedestal.

"Where has the word 'Hindu' come from? It has come from Persia...So, what is its relation with India? How's 'Hindu' yours? Check on WhatsApp, and Wikipedia, the term isn't yours. Why do you want to put it on a pedestal?... Its meaning is horrible," Jarkiholi said at an event in the Belagavi district.

After a video of Jarkiholi went viral on social media, BJP hit back at the Congress over the issue. Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the Congress and AAP leaders have a tendency of disparaging Hindus and insult Hindu Gods and Goddesses. They only think about Gods and Goddesses during election times.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also reacted to Jarkiholi’s remark and said, “They make statements with half knowledge to appease voters of one community and dream to get minority votes. This is anti-national and everyone should condemn it.” Is Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah's silence endorsing Satish's statements? he asked further.

A day after his remarks over Hindus, Jarkiholi said that he would resign as MLA if proven wrong and he wouldn't apologize for his statement. "Let everyone prove I’m wrong. If I am wrong, I’ll resign as MLA and not just apologise for my statement," news agency ANI said quoting Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi.