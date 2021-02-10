Members of the Congress and Trinamool Congress Party staged walkout in the Lok Sabha after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the farm laws during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

"We walked out because the Prime Minister did not discuss our concerns over farmers' death. He agreed that amendments are required in farm laws, (and that) some states will be benefit and some won't. Why do you have to bring laws that won't be benefitting everyone?" said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Following the walkout, the Prime Minister slammed Conress as a "divided and confused party" for his different stands in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the issue.

The Prime Minister appealed the farmers protesting against the laws to resume talks with Central government to resolve the issue. In his 90-minute address, he staunchly defended the laws and said the government was ready to discuss them clause by clause and make necessary changes.

"This house, our government, and we all respect farmers who are voicing their views on the farm bills. This is the reason why topmost ministers of the government are constantly talking to them. there is a great respect for farmers," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister cleared that old agriculture marketing system will continue and those who do not want the new system can continue with the old system. He said there is a need to bring investment and modernise agriculture empower the sector.

"I am surprised for the first time a new argument has come -- we did not ask, so why did you give. Be it issue of dowry or triple talaq, no one had demanded laws to deal with them, but the laws were made as they were necessary for progressive society," he said.

Farmers have been protesting against the three agri marketing legislations passed by the Parliament in September, last year. 11 rounds of talks with the Central government have failed to end the deadlock between the two sides over the issue.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja