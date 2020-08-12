New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress spokesperson Rajiv Tyagi on Wednesday passed away due to cardiac arrest. The leader passed away at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The party informed about the demise of Tyagi in a tweet. "We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shri Rajiv Tyagi. A staunch Congressman & a true patriot. Our thoughts and prayers are with his families & friends in this time of grief," Congress wrote.

Congress national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill expressed grief on the demise, saying that he has lost a "family member and a good friend."

"Devastated on hearing the news of sudden demise of my very very dear friend colleague @RTforINDIA Rajiv Tyagi -shocked !! I have lost a family member, a friend, a good man -this was no age to take him away !!!!" Shergill tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted: "Saddened to know of untimely demise of INC national spokesperson, Sh. Rajiv Tyagi. He served the party dedicatedly. My heartfelt condolences to his family members & friends. May they remain strong in this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace."

BJP leader Sambit Patra expressed shock at Tyagi’s demise saying he was earlier present with him on a television debate show.

“ Can’t believe that my friend and Congress spokesperson @RT For India is no longer with us. We had debated together on Aaj Tak on the 5pm show earlier today. Life is very unpredictable. I can’t find words still,” Patra said.

Rajiv Tyagi was appointed as party's media in-charge in Uttar Pradesh by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi last year.

