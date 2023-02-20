'PM And His Third-Grade Vendetta Politics': Congress Slams ED Searches Against Chhattisgarh Leaders

HOURS after Enforcement Directorate launched searches on the properties of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh, grand old party’s spokesperson Jairam Ramesh has reacted to the development describing it as “thrid-grade politics of vendetta and harrasment”. In an attempt to put on a brave face, he said that the ED’s impartial activities have only given them a boost.

“PM doesn’t unleash ED where it’s required. They have a fair & lovely scheme. Those on whom ED was unleashed in past, became innocent after joining BJP. Congress president described in Rajya Sabha, what was later expunged, as BJP washing machine,” he said, according to news agency ANI.

“I don’t know long the raids will continue. These raids have given us a booster dose to be even more aggressive to the Prime Minister & his third-grade politics of vendetta & harassment,” he added.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has also reacted to these searches saying this shows BJP's frutration over Congress's targeting of the PM Modi on Adani-Hindenburg row.

"JP is frustrated with the success of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and the truth of Adani being exposed. This raid is an attempt to divert attention. The country knows the truth. We will fight and win," he said in a tweet.

Speaking to media persons during a press conference, CM Baghel asked, "What's this necessity right before party's Convention? The matter they're mentioning, they could've done it a month or 2 before or after. What does it say if they're doing it right before Convention?".

Earlier in the day, the ED had launched searches at several locations that included the private residences and offices of the state’s senior Congress leaders. Saumya Chaurasia, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s Deputy Secretary, has already been arrested in the case.

The development comes ahead of the Congress Plenary Session that is scheduled to take place in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur from 24 February. The sessions is being called to hold discussions on and strategise for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.

The Congress leaders, whose properties have been searched today, include - state Congress Treasurer Ramgopal Aggarwal, Chairman of Karmakar Mandal Sunny Agarwal, Party Spokesperson RP Singh, MLA Devendra Yadav, Vinod Tiwari, and Girish Dewangan who is the chairperson of Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation, according to a Times of India report.

The Enforcement Directorate has gathered strong evidence against Ramgopal Aggarwal that show he received Rs 52 crore from Suryakant Tiwari who is currently under judicial custody, according to an ANI report. Suryakant Tiwari is businessman and alleged to be the Kingin of the whole scam.

Ramesh also claimed that these searches will not be able to demotivate the Congress and that its Plenary session will go ahead as planned.

