Congress Slams Centre's Action Against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation

CONGRESS came down heavily on the decision of the central government to cancel the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act(FCRA) and the licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) and Rajiv Gandhi Foundation(RGF). The Grand Old Party alleged that the move by the government was aimed at defaming the party and diverting public attention from the main issues being faced by the country.

Statement by Sh. Jairam Ramesh, MP and General Secretary Incharge of Communications.

23 October 2022 pic.twitter.com/NqUgsRrTqa — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 23, 2022

The Centre cancelled the FCRA licences of the RGF and RGCT, the two NGOs headed by the former president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, for alleged violations of laws.

The Congress General Secretary, Jairam Ramesh, Communications, said that the people are "fed up with the politics of hate and divisiveness" and that India's economy is in a deep crisis with rising unemployment and a falling rupee.

"Over the Deepavali weekend, the Ministry of Home Affairs cancelled the FCRA registrations of both the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust. They recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame the party and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern to them," Ramesh said in a statement.

The veteran Congress leader said That the trust was registered in 2002 to fulfil Rajiv Gandhi's vision of an inclusive India.

"The Trusts have always been purely charitable in nature and comply with all laws and regulations. All statutory requirements of audit, programme activity and financial disclosure, and the filing of returns have been scrupulously followed every year by the Trusts. The background for the cancellation of the FCRA registration should be obvious to anyone who understands the nature of the present dispensation," Ramesh said.

Ramesh continued by saying that the nation's citizens were aware that the RGF had been founded in 1991 after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, who advocated for the Sadbhavana ideals of inclusive and sustainable development of India using science and technology as well as the empowerment of women, the youth, and local self-government at the panchayat, district, and municipal levels.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation came under the scanner in July 2020, when the MHA set up an inter-ministerial committee headed by an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer to investigate three Gandhi family foundations—Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust—for any possible violations of the money laundering act, Income Tax Act, and FCRA.

The committee comprised officers from the Union home and finance ministries as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). It was mandated to investigate if these trusts run by the Gandhi family and other Congress leaders manipulated any documents while filing income tax or misused and laundered money received from foreign countries.

(With Agency Inputs)