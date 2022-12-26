Congress Slams BJP Over Rahul Gandhi's Vacation Claim, Reiterates Apology Demand

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the "Samadhi" of Mahatma Gandhi and several other Prime Ministers in a t-shirt in the freezing winter in Delhi, the party has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for claiming that he took a break from the ongoing "Bharat Jodo Yatra" for a vacation abroad ahead of the new year.

BJP के नेता कहते थे कि राहुल गांधी जी क्रिसमस की छुट्टी मनाने विदेश जाएंगे।



लेकिन आज कड़ाके की ठंड में जब BJP के नेता कंबल ओढ़कर भारत तोड़ने में लगे थे,



तब राहुल जी महापुरुषों की समाधि पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित कर रहे थे।



क्या 'माफीवीर' की सेना माफी मांगेगी?



:@SupriyaShrinate जी pic.twitter.com/yr3HUFKas6 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 26, 2022

The Grand Old Party tweeted a video of Congress leader Supriya Shrinate addressing a press conference, where she said, ""

BJP leaders used to claim that Rahul Gandhi would go abroad for the Christmas holidays. But today, in the bitter cold, when the BJP leaders were covering themselves with blankets and engaged in plotting to divide the nation, Rahul Gandhi was paying tribute to the great leaders.

Shrinate further claimed that the BJP was "habituated" to issuing apologies, so it should not be a problem for them now.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had demanded an apology from the BJP for spreading lies.

BJP leader Pralhad Joshi previously claimed that Rahul Gandhi is violating the yatra by travelling abroad for vacation.

"We waited the entire #WinterSession2022 to see you & your leader in the House, but to no avail, but as always, your leader is breaking the Yatra to holiday abroad. You remembered parliament now !," the BJP leader tweeted.