Congress Seeks Answers From PM Over His Relationship With China, Says 'Jawab Do Modi'

The Congress on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain his relationship with China after Chinese soldiers attempted to transgress the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector on December 9.

Congress tweeted a graphic claiming that Chinese state-run media Global Times has said if "Modi loses Gujarat then that will have a negative effect on China". The party also added the ‘JawbDoModi’ hashtag in their tweet.

Back in 2014, Congress started the ‘JawabDoModi’ campaign while criticising the Modi government for not sacking the then Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti over her alleged hate speech.

This time Congress has raised a furore with #JawabDoModi over China’s illegal incursion to change the state quo in the northeastern state. The Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a clash in the Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

However, India responded to Chinese incursions in a ‘firm and resolute’ manner and forced a retreat, the government said.

The Indian Air Force had also been called for action. "In the last few weeks there have been occasions when our jets had to be scrambled…' to tackle enemy drones," ANI quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

In Parliament, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told that there were no fatalities being recorded in the clash, unlike the June 2020 Galwan Valley clash. He also said that no injuries to Indian soldiers have been reported.

However, the scuffle created a furore in Parliament with accusations by the Congress that the prime minister is ‘hiding the truth. Opposition parties including the Shiv Sena, Communist Party the RJD and the SP were involved in staging a walk-out.

On Wednesday, opposition parties again walked out of the Rajya Sabha. Also, new Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge referred to the Galwan clash.

Responding to the Congress, Home Minister Amit Shah demanded to know about the Congress-China connection while accusing the party to allow China to grab Indian territory after the 1962 war between both countries.

Shah made it clear in the parliament on the border issue, "BJP will not allow any incursion. We will not leave an inch of land, soldiers saved our land."