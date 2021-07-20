Along with Congress, BJP's protege-turned-foe, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also refused to attend the PM's meet. However, both parties cited different reasons for not attending the meeting.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress is not boycotting the meeting, but it will not attend as it wants the government to present the facts on the floor of both houses of Parliament. Khagree said that the government should invite all MPs in the Central Hall of the Parliament instead of just floor leaders.

"We'd said that all MPs be called in Central Hall instead of just the Floor Leaders. Everyone must be spoken to. We had said that this be done in 2 slots. We're not attending it as everyone should get to know (COVID situation)", Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge as quoted by ANI said.

Meanwhile, the Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the party will boycott PM Modi's meeting on COVID and asserted that any meeting will be attended only after PM Modi calls a meeting over the farm laws against which farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders since last 7 months.

"Today Shiromani Akali Dal will boycott PM Modi's briefing on COVID-19. It will be attended only after he calls a meeting to discuss farm issues", Badal said as quoted by ANI.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan